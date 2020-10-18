Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 18 Vendors arranging and displaying tea-cups to attract the... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 18 Vendors arranging and displaying tea-cups to attract the customers at their shop in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Sun, 18 Oct 2020, 5:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-18 ISLAMABAD: October 18 Vendors arranging and displaying tea-cups to attract the customers at their shop in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP07-18 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 18 Vendor displaying quilts to attract the customers at stall in Sunday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 18 A vendor arranging & displaying peanut to attract the customers at his setup in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ISLAMABAD: October 18 Vendor displaying quilts to attract the customers at stall in Sunday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana RAWALPINDI: October 15 A vendor displaying and arranging radishes to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Abid Zia