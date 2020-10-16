Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 16 – Chairman Task Force for Gems & Jewelry Sector,... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 16 – Chairman Task Force for Gems & Jewelry Sector, Engineer Gul Asghar Khan chair a meeting at Petroleum House. APP photo by Saleem Rana Fri, 16 Oct 2020, 8:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-16 ISLAMABAD: October 16 - Chairman Task Force for Gems & Jewelry Sector, Engineer Gul Asghar Khan chair a meeting at Petroleum House. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP40-16 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PM for technology use in oil, gas sectors to avoid wastage, reduce prices Anti-money laundering legislation; requirement of FATF: Farogh Naseem ISLAMABAD: August 06 – President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing 3rd meeting of the Federal Task Force on Population, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP