ISLAMABAD: October 16  A vendor displaying and arranging eggs to attract the customers at his stall in weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP06-16 ISLAMABAD: October 16  A vendor displaying and arranging eggs to attract the customers at his stall in weekly Jumma Bazaar. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP06-16

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR