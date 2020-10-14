Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 14 An elderly labourer on his way while carrying... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 14 An elderly labourer on his way while carrying fruit boxes at Fruit and Vegetable Market. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 10:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-14 ISLAMABAD: October 14 An elderly labourer on his way while carrying fruit boxes at Fruit and Vegetable Market. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP43-14 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 14 Gypsy children searching valuables from garbage at Fruit and Vegetable Market. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 14 Gypsy children searching valuables from garbage at Fruit and Vegetable Market. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood KARACHI: June 24 – An elderly labourer Muhammad Hussain aged 68 pulling hand cart heavily loaded with different kinds stuff to be delivered at...