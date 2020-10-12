ISLAMABAD: October 12 - Adviser To The Prime Minister On Finance And Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to Curb Inflation. APP
APP03-12 ISLAMABAD: October 12 - Adviser To The Prime Minister On Finance And Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to Curb Inflation. APP
APP03-12