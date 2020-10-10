ISLAMABAD: October 10  Vendors roasting corns to attract the customers at their roadside setup near IJP Road. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP15-10 ISLAMABAD: October 10  Vendors roasting corns to attract the customers at their roadside setup near IJP Road. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP15-10

ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 10 - A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers in the market. APP photo by Amir Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR