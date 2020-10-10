Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 10 Vendors roasting corns to attract the customers at... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 10 Vendors roasting corns to attract the customers at their roadside setup near IJP Road. APP photo by Saleem Rana Sat, 10 Oct 2020, 4:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-10 ISLAMABAD: October 10 Vendors roasting corns to attract the customers at their roadside setup near IJP Road. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP15-10 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 10 - A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers in the market. APP photo by Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 10 – A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers in the market. APP photo by Amir Khan ISLAMABAD: October 10 A vendor displaying different kind of dry fruits to attract the customers at his roadside setup on the sidelines of... ISLAMABAD: October 10 Vendors displaying corn combs to attract the customers at their roadside setup near IJP Road. APP photo by Saleem Rana