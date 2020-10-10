Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 10 A vendor preparing tea for customers in a... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 10 A vendor preparing tea for customers in a traditional way in his shop. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Sat, 10 Oct 2020, 12:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-10 ISLAMABAD: October 10 A vendor preparing tea for customers in a traditional way in his shop. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP03-10 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 10 A vendor preparing traditional bread (Paratha) for customers outside his shop. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 10 A vendor preparing traditional bread (Paratha) for customers outside his shop. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ISLAMABAD: September 20 A vendor preparing lemon water outside Sunday Bazar Aabpara. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk