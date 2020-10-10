ISLAMABAD: October 10  A vendor preparing tea for customers in a traditional way in his shop. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP03-10 ISLAMABAD: October 10  A vendor preparing tea for customers in a traditional way in his shop. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP03-10

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 10  A vendor preparing traditional bread (Paratha) for customers outside his shop. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR