Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser receiving Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune. APP Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 7:50 PM APP16-09 ISLAMABAD: October 09 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser receiving Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune. APP APP16-09 ALSO READ MIRPUR: October 09 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K . APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing participants of a special event organized by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust on its 15th... MIRPUR: October 09 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurating Abid Ibrahim Karim Sports Complex at KORT Educational and Residential Complex, Akhtarabad, AJ&K .... NA Speaker assures to cooperate in resolving key issues of business community