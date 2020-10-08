Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 08 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 08 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a meeting of special committee on agricultural products at Parliament House. APP Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 6:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-08 ISLAMABAD: October 08 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a meeting of special committee on agricultural products at Parliament House. APP APP13-08