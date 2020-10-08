Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 08 – Federal Minister For IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 08 – Federal Minister For IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister For Defence Production. APP Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 8:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-08 ISLAMABAD: October 08 - Federal Minister For IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister For Defence Production. APP APP41-08