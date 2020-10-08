ISLAMABAD: October 08 - Federal Minister For Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah met with the US delegation led by H.E. Ms. Angela Aggeler Charge Daffaires at the Ministry Of Interior. APP
APP43-08 ISLAMABAD: October 08 - Federal Minister For Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah met with the US delegation led by H.E. Ms. Angela Aggeler Charge Daffaires at the Ministry Of Interior. APP
APP43-08

ALSO READ  US embassy delegation calls on Interior Minister

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR