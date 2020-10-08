ISLAMABAD: October 08 – Children placing flower bouquet on the monument near Margallah Towers in remembrance of 2005 earthquake. The 2005 earthquake occurred at 08:50:39 Pakistan Standard Time on 8 October. It centered near the city of Muzaffarabad and also affected Balakot city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some areas of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It registered a moment magnitude of 7.6 and had a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe). The Pakistani government’s official death toll as of November 2005 stood at 87,350 although it is estimated that the death toll could reach over 100,000. Approximately 138,000 were injured and over 3.5 million rendered homeless. According to government figures, 19,000 children died in the earthquake, most of them in widespread collapses of school buildings. The earthquake affected more than 500,000 families. APP photo by Saleem Rana