ISLAMABAD: October 07 - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Begum COAS visiting the family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) who embraced Shahadat during an IBO in Tank. COAS offered Fateha and prayed for departed soul. APP
APP56-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Begum COAS visiting the family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) who embraced Shahadat during an IBO in Tank. COAS offered Fateha and prayed for departed soul. APP
APP56-07

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR