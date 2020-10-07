Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Begum COAS visiting the family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) who embraced Shahadat during an IBO in Tank. COAS offered Fateha and prayed for departed soul. APP Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 11:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Begum COAS visiting the family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Shaheed) who embraced Shahadat during an IBO in Tank. COAS offered Fateha and prayed for departed soul. APP APP56-07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RAWALPINDI: September 23 – Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Dewa Sector. Pakistan Army responded and target those posts which initiated... NORTH WAZIRISTAN: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in a group photograph with troops busy in consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan Border... RAWALPINDI: August 19 – Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge dAffaires to Pakistan in a meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army...