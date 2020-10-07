Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue,... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing ECC meeting at Cabinet Division. APP photo by Saleem Rana Wed, 7 Oct 2020, 5:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07 - Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing ECC meeting at Cabinet Division. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP04-07 ALSO READ ECC allows OGRA to issue licenses for RLNG-based CNG stations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ECC allows OGRA to issue licenses for RLNG-based CNG stations ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination... ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination...