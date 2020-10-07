ISLAMABAD: October 07  Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a meeting of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House. APP
APP02-07 ISLAMABAD: October 07  Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding over a meeting of Executive Committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House. APP
APP02-07

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a meeting with Federal All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) office bearers regarding federal employees issues at Parliament House. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR