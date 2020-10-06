Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP Tue, 6 Oct 2020, 6:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-06 ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP01-06 ALSO READ KUWAIT: October 05 - President Dr.Arif Alvi offering condolences with the new Amir of Kuwait, his Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, over the sad demise of the Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-jaber Al-Sabah. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KUWAIT: October 05 – President Dr Arif Alvi being received at Kuwait City. APP KUWAIT: October 05 – President Dr.Arif Alvi offering condolences with the new Amir of Kuwait, his Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, over the... ISLAMABAD: September 29 – High Commissioners/Ambassadors-designate of South Africa, Italy, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Qatar and Switzerland called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in...