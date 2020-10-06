Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri planting... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri planting a sapling at an event organized by Pakistan Boys Scout Association. APP Tue, 6 Oct 2020, 11:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-06 ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri planting a sapling at an event organized by Pakistan Boys Scout Association. APP APP54-06 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 06 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a meeting with Federal All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) office bearers regarding federal employees issues at Parliament House. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 06 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a meeting with Federal All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) office bearers regarding... ISLAMABAD: October 01 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri presenting shield to Attaullah Baloch renowned cyclist from Balochistan at Parliament House. APP ISLAMABAD: September 21 Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qsim Khan Suri penning down his comments on comment sheet placed at the venue of Seminar...