Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 06 A street vendor displaying colourful balloons to attract... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 06 A street vendor displaying colourful balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Tue, 6 Oct 2020, 8:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-06 ISLAMABAD: October 06 A street vendor displaying colourful balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP27-06 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 27 A vendor displayed colourful balloons and toys to attract the customers in Sunday Bazar Peshawar Morr. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk LAHORE: July 09 – A vendor displaying the colourful balloons to attract customer. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari