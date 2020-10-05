Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 05 – Central Leader of ISF and Central Joint Secretary... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 05 – Central Leader of ISF and Central Joint Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Haji Naveed Mengal called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri at Parliament House. APP Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 6:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-05 ISLAMABAD: October 05 - Central Leader of ISF and Central Joint Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Haji Naveed Mengal called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri at Parliament House. APP APP25-05 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim khan Suri in a group photo with Members of Executive body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central... ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim khan Suri in a group photo with Members of Executive body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central... QUETTA: September 23 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri being briefed about the displayed books during a seminar on Increasing Seats of...