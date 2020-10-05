ISLAMABAD: October 05 - Central Leader of ISF and Central Joint Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Haji Naveed Mengal called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri at Parliament House. APP
APP25-05 ISLAMABAD: October 05 - Central Leader of ISF and Central Joint Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Haji Naveed Mengal called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri at Parliament House. APP
APP25-05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR