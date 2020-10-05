Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 05 – Bayazeed Kasi, PTI Advisor On Cooperation With CPC... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 05 – Bayazeed Kasi, PTI Advisor On Cooperation With CPC (Chinese Communist Party) presenting the medical aid sent by CPC to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry Of Foreign Affairs. APP Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 7:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-05 ISLAMABAD: October 05 - Bayazeed Kasi, PTI Advisor On Cooperation With CPC (Chinese Communist Party) presenting the medical aid sent by CPC to Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry Of Foreign Affairs. APP APP32-05 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Dr Abdullah Abdullah lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace, hosting millions of refugees PM once again exposes India before world: Qureshi MULTAN: September 25 Foreign Minister and Sajjada Nasheen of Shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Dua during concluding ceremony...