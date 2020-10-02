ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet. APP
APP22-02 ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet. APP
APP22-02

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR