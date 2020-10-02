ISLAMABAD: October 02  President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting data collection on Breast Cancer at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
APP38-02 ISLAMABAD: October 02  President Dr. Arif Alvi chairing a meeting data collection on Breast Cancer at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
APP38-02

ALSO READ  PM wears pink ribbon to join breast cancer awareness drive

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR