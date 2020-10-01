ISLAMABAD: October 01 - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri calls on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. APP
APP25-01 ISLAMABAD: October 01 - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri calls on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. APP
APP25-01