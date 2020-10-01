Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 01 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri presenting... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 01 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri presenting shield to Attaullah Baloch renowned cyclist from Balochistan at Parliament House. APP Thu, 1 Oct 2020, 6:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-01 ISLAMABAD: October 01 - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri presenting shield to Attaullah Baloch renowned cyclist from Balochistan at Parliament House. APP APP35-01 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 21 Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qsim Khan Suri penning down his comments on comment sheet placed at the venue of Seminar... ISLAMABAD: September 17 – Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in a group photo with students from COMSATS University Islamabad at Parliament House....