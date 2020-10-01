Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 01 First Lady Mrs. Samina Airf Alvi addressing the... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 01 First Lady Mrs. Samina Airf Alvi addressing the Breast Cancer awareness ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP Thu, 1 Oct 2020, 11:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-01 ISLAMABAD: October 01 First Lady Mrs. Samina Airf Alvi addressing the Breast Cancer awareness ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP52-01 ALSO READ President for efforts to prevent breast cancer through awareness, breaking taboos RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President for efforts to prevent breast cancer through awareness, breaking taboos