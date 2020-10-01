ISLAMABAD: October 01  First Lady Mrs. Samina Airf Alvi addressing the Breast Cancer awareness ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
APP52-01 ISLAMABAD: October 01  First Lady Mrs. Samina Airf Alvi addressing the Breast Cancer awareness ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
APP52-01

ALSO READ  President for efforts to prevent breast cancer through awareness, breaking taboos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR