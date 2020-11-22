Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at stall in H-9 Weekly Bazaar Sun, 22 Nov 2020, 8:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-221120 ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at stall in H-9 Weekly Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor arranging and displaying eggs to attract the customers at stall in H-9 Weekly Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of massive traffic jam near weekly Bazaar H-9 ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor arranging and displaying eggs to attract the customers at stall in H-9 Weekly Bazaar RAWALPINDI: October 29 A vendor displaying fish at his shop to attract customers at Bani Chowk as winter season approaching. APP photo by...