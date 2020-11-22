Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor arranging and displaying eggs to attract... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor arranging and displaying eggs to attract the customers at stall in H-9 Weekly Bazaar Sun, 22 Nov 2020, 8:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-221120 ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor arranging and displaying eggs to attract the customers at stall in H-9 Weekly Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana a ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at stall in H-9 Weekly Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of massive traffic jam near weekly Bazaar H-9 ISLAMABAD: November 22 A vendor displaying fish to attract the customers at stall in H-9 Weekly Bazaar ISLAMABAD: September 06 A vendor paints a fountain pot displayed to attract the customers in weekly Bazaar in the federal capital. APP photo...