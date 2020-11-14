Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 14 A street vendor displaying air filled toy shaped... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 14 A street vendor displaying air filled toy shaped balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 4:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-141120 ISLAMABAD: November 14 A street vendor displaying air filled toy shaped balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP01-141120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: September 07 – Street vendor displaying lighting balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas HYDERABAD: August 27 Street vendor displaying lighting balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Farhan Khan KARACHI: August 01 – A person purchasing balloons for children from roadside vendor after offering Eid ul Azha prayer. APP Photo by M Saeed...