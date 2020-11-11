ISLAMABAD: November 11 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the convocation ceremony of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA). APP
APP57-11 ISLAMABAD: November 11 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the convocation ceremony of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA). APP
APP57-11

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: November 09 - President Dr. Arif Alvi, addressing the soft launch ceremony of Financial Pakistan Expo, 2020, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR