Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 11 An artist making statue of Allama Iqbal with... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 11 An artist making statue of Allama Iqbal with wood at stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Saleem Rana Wed, 11 Nov 2020, 7:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-11 ISLAMABAD: November 11 An artist making statue of Allama Iqbal with wood at stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP05-11 ALSO READ Pakistan moving towards "Renaissance of Muslims" in line with philosophy of Allama Iqbal: President RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 11 Visitors viewing the displayed stuff at a stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP... ISLAMABAD: November 11 Traditional drummers performing to entertain the visitors during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo... ISLAMABAD: November 11 A woman taking keen interest in colourful vase at stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa...