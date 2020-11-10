ISLAMABAD: November 10 - Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sajjad Ahmed Seehar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
APP28-10 ISLAMABAD: November 10 - Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sajjad Ahmed Seehar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP
APP28-10

ALSO READ  Pakistan moving towards "Renaissance of Muslims" in line with philosophy of Allama Iqbal: President

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR