Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 10 Vendors displaying second hand warm clothes to attract... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 10 Vendors displaying second hand warm clothes to attract the customers in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Tue, 10 Nov 2020, 5:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-10 ISLAMABAD: November 10 Vendors displaying second hand warm clothes to attract the customers in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP03-10 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 27 – People busy in purchasing second hand warm clothes from vendors at Lunda Bazaar. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed FAISALABAD: October 25 – People are busy in purchasing second hand warm clothes from vendors at Sunday Bazaar. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem