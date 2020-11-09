Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 09 Vendors preparing traditional food items at their stall... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: November 09 Vendors preparing traditional food items at their stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 11:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-09 ISLAMABAD: November 09 Vendors preparing traditional food items at their stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP38-09 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 08 Visitors taking keen interest in traditional shoes Khusa on displayed at a stall at Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: November 09 – A man preparing fresh Lado-Pethian- a traditional food of Lahore. APP photo by Amir Khan ISLAMABAD: November 09 A person preparing traditional food item Chapli Kabab at his stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok... ISLAMABAD: November 09 A young artisan at work at his stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP...