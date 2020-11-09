ISLAMABAD: November 09  Vendors preparing traditional food items at their stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP38-09 ISLAMABAD: November 09  Vendors preparing traditional food items at their stall during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP38-09

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: November 08  Visitors taking keen interest in traditional shoes Khusa on displayed at a stall at Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR