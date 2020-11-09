Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 09 Chairman Naya Pakistan and Development Authority Lt. Gen.... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 09 Chairman Naya Pakistan and Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider being briefed after launch First Modular House in Pakistan at Pak-China Friendship Center. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Mon, 9 Nov 2020, 3:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-09 ISLAMABAD: November 09 Chairman Naya Pakistan and Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider being briefed after launch First Modular House in Pakistan at Pak-China Friendship Center. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP03-09 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 09 Chairman Naya Pakistan and Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider cutting ribbon to launch First Modular House in Pakistan at Pak-China Friendship Center. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 09 Chairman Naya Pakistan and Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider visiting after launch First Modular House in Pakistan... ISLAMABAD: November 09 Chairman Naya Pakistan and Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider cutting ribbon to launch First Modular House in...