Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 07 Students performing in a play at the Grand... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 07 Students performing in a play at the Grand Inaugural Ceremony of the Future World School Gulberg Greens. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Sat, 7 Nov 2020, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP63-07 ISLAMABAD: November 07 Students performing in a play at the Grand Inaugural Ceremony of the Future World School Gulberg Greens. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP63-07 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 07 Students performing in a play at the Grand Inaugural Ceremony of the Future World School Gulberg Greens. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 07 Students performing in a play at the Grand Inaugural Ceremony of the Future World School Gulberg Greens. APP photo by...