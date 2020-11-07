ISLAMABAD: November 07  Students performing in a play at the Grand Inaugural Ceremony of the Future World School Gulberg Greens. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP63-07 ISLAMABAD: November 07  Students performing in a play at the Grand Inaugural Ceremony of the Future World School Gulberg Greens. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP63-07

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: November 07  Students performing in a play at the Grand Inaugural Ceremony of the Future World School Gulberg Greens. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR