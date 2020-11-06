Home Photos Entertainment Photos ISLAMABAD: November 06 A group of Qawwal performing on stage during... PhotosEntertainment Photos ISLAMABAD: November 06 A group of Qawwal performing on stage during the opening ceremony of Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Fri, 6 Nov 2020, 8:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-06 ISLAMABAD: November 06 A group of Qawwal performing on stage during the opening ceremony of Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP52-06 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 05 - Pakistan National Museum Director and Focal Person, Anwaar ul Haq, addressing to media briefing on National Heritage Lok Mela Festival from November 6 to 15 at Lok Virsa. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 06 Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. Shafqat Mahmood addresses the opening ceremony of Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK... ISLAMABAD: November 06 Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. Shafqat Mahmood confers a turban to an artist during the opening ceremony... ISLAMABAD: November 06 Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Mr. Shafqat Mahmood confers a shawl to an artist during the opening ceremony...