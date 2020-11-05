ISLAMABAD: November 05 - The new Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan, Mr. Nong Rong, calls on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at Finance Division. APP
APP55-05 ISLAMABAD: November 05 - The new Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to Pakistan, Mr. Nong Rong, calls on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at Finance Division. APP
APP55-05

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: November 04 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR