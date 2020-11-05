Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 05 – President Pakistan Sports Board, Dr. Fehmida Mirza chairing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: November 05 – President Pakistan Sports Board, Dr. Fehmida Mirza chairing a meeting with the representatives of Pakistan Olympic Association regarding the hosting of 14th South Asian Games. APP Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 8:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-05 ISLAMABAD: November 05 - President Pakistan Sports Board, Dr. Fehmida Mirza chairing a meeting with the representatives of Pakistan Olympic Association regarding the hosting of 14th South Asian Games. APP APP54-05 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 29 – President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen(R) Syed Arif Hasan and President Karachi Sports Foundation(KSF) Waseem Hashmi along with others Members... ISLAMABAD: September 25 – Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fehmida Mirza in a group photo with the participants of Athletes Fitness, Grooming... ISLAMABAD: September 25 – Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, distributes certificate among the participants of Athletes Fitness, Grooming & Competency...