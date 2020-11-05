Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: November 05 Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina,... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: November 05 Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic in a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 8:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-05 ISLAMABAD: November 05 Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic in a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP61-05 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: November 05 President Dr Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan on Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 05 President Dr Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan on Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic,... ISLAMABAD: November 05 President Dr Arif Alvi conferring the award of Nishan-e-Pakistan on Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic,... President confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Bosnian president