ISLAMABAD: November 05  CDA staffers draws the traffic divider lines on the newly renovated 7th Avenue. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP23-05 ISLAMABAD: November 05  CDA staffers draws the traffic divider lines on the newly renovated 7th Avenue. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP23-05

ALSO READ  KARACHI: November 04 - A view of repairing work of the overhead bridge at Liaquatabad. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR