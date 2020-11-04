Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: November 04 – Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: November 04 – Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed presiding over Full Court Reference on the eve of retirement of Honble Justice Faisal Arab at Supreme Court of Pakistan. APP Wed, 4 Nov 2020, 7:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-04 ISLAMABAD: November 04 - Honble Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed presiding over Full Court Reference on the eve of retirement of Honble Justice Faisal Arab at Supreme Court of Pakistan. APP APP56-04