ISLAMABAD: November 02 - PTI workers holding a protest in collaboration with Islamabad Region against the anti-national statement of PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq at National Press Club. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP02-02 ISLAMABAD: November 02 - PTI workers holding a protest in collaboration with Islamabad Region against the anti-national statement of PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq at National Press Club. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP02-02

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: November 02 - PTI workers holding a protest in collaboration with Islamabad Region against the anti-national statement of PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq at National Press Club. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR