ISLAMABAD: November 02 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Bin Amer Alswaha. APP
APP07-02 ISLAMABAD: November 02 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Bin Amer Alswaha. APP
APP07-02

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR