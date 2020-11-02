ISLAMABAD: November 02  SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari launching OPF Apartments and Country Home during a ceremony at OPF Housing Society. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP38-02 ISLAMABAD: November 02  SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari launching OPF Apartments and Country Home during a ceremony at OPF Housing Society. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP38-02

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: November 02  SAPM Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari addresses at the launching ceremony of OPF Apartments and Country Home at OPF Housing Society. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR