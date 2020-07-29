PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: July 29 – Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar inaugurated the PSO Electric Vehicle Charging Facility at PSO Pump F-7. APP July 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP20-29 ISLAMABAD: July 29 - Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar inaugurated the PSO Electric Vehicle Charging Facility at PSO Pump F-7. APP APP20-29