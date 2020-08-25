ISLAMABAD: August 25 – Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of President International Parliamentary Union (IPU) H.E. Ms. Gabriella Cuevas Barron. APP

ISLAMABAD: August 25 - Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of President International Parliamentary Union (IPU) H.E. Ms. Gabriella Cuevas Barron. APP
APP58-25 ISLAMABAD: August 25 - Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of President International Parliamentary Union (IPU) H.E. Ms. Gabriella Cuevas Barron. APP
APP58-25

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR