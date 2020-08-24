ISLAMABAD: August 24 – Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing the meeting with the FBR team to review the progress on FBR Reforms agenda. APP

ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing the meeting with the FBR team to review the progress on FBR Reforms agenda. APP
APP42-24 ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing the meeting with the FBR team to review the progress on FBR Reforms agenda. APP
APP42-24

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 24  Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presiding over a meeting to review prices of flour, sugar and stock. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR