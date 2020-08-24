PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: August 24 President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, recording her comments on guest book placed at Senate of Pakistan, Parliament House. APP August 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-24 ISLAMABAD: August 24 President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, recording her comments on guest book placed at Senate of Pakistan, Parliament House. APP APP39-24 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 24 President of the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) presenting a souvenir to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani during her visit to the Parliament House. APP