ISLAMABAD: August 24  Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on her arrival at Parliament House. APP

ISLAMABAD: August 24  Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on her arrival at Parliament House. APP
APP40-24 ISLAMABAD: August 24  Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani exchanging views with Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on her arrival at Parliament House. APP
APP40-24

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 24 - Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR