PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: August 23 – A view of clouds hovering over the skies of Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh August 23, 2020 APP21-23 ISLAMABAD: August 23 – A view of clouds hovering over the skies of Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP21-23 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: August 23 A view of sewerage water accumulated on the road at Latifabad Unit Number 12 needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Farhan Khan